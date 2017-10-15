Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Hails Philippe Coutinho as Best Player on the Pitch Against Man Utd

Philippe Coutinho, who spent the summer flirting with a probable move to Catalonia, played a match on Saturday that could see Barcelona return in January, ready to commit to the Brazilian.

Liverpool hosted rivals, Manchester United in a match that ended in a drab draw. However, in the mire of a match that struggled to capture the eyes of its audience, emerged a beacon of light, Coutinho.

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher heaped endless praise on the Brazilian for being the best player on the pitch, after Liverpool failed to crack the volt of the United defence.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Reds struggled to penetrate the steely defence, crafted by United, boss Jose Mourinho and when they rarely did, they were met by the wall of David de Gea's frame.

As the game went on it seemed as though the only one qualified for the job was Coutinho. Despite failing, the Brazilian was virtually unplayable, as United sent their players in packs to try dispossess the Liverpool playmaker, but to no avail.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think he was the best player on the pitch, Philippe Coutinho, certainly from Liverpool’s point of view. “He was part of the front three. Coutinho, in that midfield role, has been outstanding since he came back into the side.”(via The Sport Review)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

United failed to register a single shot in the second half, signalling their intent of smothering the life out of Liverpool’s attack, and sitting on a draw.

Coutinho’s efforts may have been in vain, though since Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp decided to reintegrate him back into the side, he has shown continuous signs of reverting back to his former, unplayable self.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Klopp will need to rely on the Brazilian again this coming Tuesday, as Liverpool travel to Maribor for their Champions League clash.

The Reds have stuttered thus far, with a string of draws, and will look to finally kick off their champions League campaign with their first win of the group stage.