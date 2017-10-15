Liverpool Set to Offer Youth Star Ben Woodburn Bumper New Deal After Impressive 12 Months

Liverpool are set to offer youth star Ben Woodburn a new and improved deal following his 18th birthday to reward him for the progression he has made over the past 12 months, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The attacking-minded forward, who celebrates turning 18 today, only signed his first professional contract at Anfield one year ago.

However, boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to recognise his achievements for the Reds by both extending and increasing his current agreement.

Just three weeks after putting pen to paper last season Woodburn recorded his inaugural first-team appearance for Liverpool, and found himself on the scoresheet days later with a

goal at the Kop end during his side's 2-0 win over Leeds United in the League Cup.

Since then, the Chester-born attacker has racked up 10 showing for the north west club, as well received his first cap for Wales - where he scored on his debut as Chris Coleman's side overcame Austria 1-0 in their World Cup qualifier last month.

Klopp makes little effort to hide his praise for the youngster when asked, with the German just one of several inside Anfield to note the Melwood academy graduate's talent.

Although Woodburn has been able to secure just one first-team outing so far this campaign, coming from the substitutes' bench during the Merseysiders' 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City last month, the German manager still sees the youngster in his future plans.

It is expected that a new deal will be tabled in the coming weeks, however early details of that agreement are yet to be released.

It is also thought that Roberto Firmino is close to extending his stay at Liverpool, whereas Emre Can's future with the club is still a cloudy one.