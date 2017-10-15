Louis van Gaal Reveals Why Playing Liverpool Was the Game He Enjoyed Most as Man Utd Boss

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Louis van Gaal has revealed that games against Liverpool were what he loved the most during his time as Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman was present at Anfield on Saturday to watch his former side in action against the Reds, and after the match he had been pictured meeting the man who replaced him at the Old Trafford helm Jose Mourinho.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

As reported by the Mirror, van Gaal revealed that CEO Ed Woodward used to offer him rewards if he masterminded a win over the Reds.

He said: "Our CEO Ed Woodward promised me six bottles of Ribeiro red wine every time I would beat them. Well, I won four times, so I had a lot of those bottles. It is the biggest game in Britain.

"Man City v Man United? It can come nowhere near Liverpool v United. This is as big as Real v Barca, or Ajax v Feyenoord in my own country.

"The minute before the kick-off at the Kop end, when they sing 'You’ll Never Walk Alone', that gives me goose bumps all over my body. Oh' it is wonderful."


Van Gaal has been out of management since his Old Trafford days, and the Mirror claim he has turned down no fewer than 20 job opportunities to get back into the game.

