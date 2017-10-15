Man City Twitter Hero Benjamin Mendy Goes Viral Again After Kevin De Bruyne Tweet

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Everyone's favourite Twitter user Benjamin Mendy has been at it again following Manchester City's 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City on Saturday, this time praising star-teammate Kevin De Bruyne. 

The Belgium international received a hero's welcome from the stands whilst being substituted just after the hour mark of yet another outstanding display, which saw him increase his tally of assists to 38 with two sublime setups. 

The 26-year-old has set the Premier League alight since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg for £66m in the summer of 2015. 

Previous to his time in Germany, De Bruyne spent two years at Chelsea, but it is his second spell in English football that has made the attacking midfielder truly a household name. 

During his time in Manchester, which now spans 100 games, the Genk academy graduate has racked up an impressive 38 assists for his fellow teammates, as well as found the back of the net 25 times. 

Saturday's masterclass in the north west club's clinical win over Stoke simply typified what the Belgian can produce, setting up Gabriel Jesus for his second of the afternoon and City's sixth, which came courtesy of Leroy Sane. 

The incisive build-up play from De Bruyne was notice by all in attendance, none more so than sidelined teammate Mendy, who was quick to praise the 26-year-old following the display. 

However, it was not just the fourth and penultimate goals in the Citizens' rout in which the midfield wizard played a key role. 

The two early quick-fire finishes from Jesus and Raheem Sterling would not have been able to be converted had it not been for the incredible and intricate play from the attacked in the lead-up. 

De Bruyne's performance certainly caught the attention of all of the 54,000 in attendance, with the tricky creator labelled as one of the world's best following his display. 

