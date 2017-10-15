Marco Silva Defends Richarlison for Diving Accusations After Watford Beat Arsenal

Arsenal's early lead by Per Mertesacker wasn't enough to keep off Watford's pressing in the second half on Saturday evening at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets managed to equalise through a Troy Deeney penalty and seal the game by Tom Cleverley's stoppage time decider.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Many away fans were upset with the equaliser as they believe Richarlison went down in the Arsenal box too easily after a knock by Hector Bellerin.

Marco Silva came in defence of those accusing the Brazilian forward of diving by telling Sky Sports that the referee's decision was right.

"I have seen the penalty now and I respect the decision of the referee," Silva said. "Richarlison has suffered the most fouls in the Premier League this season, and people are starting to say he dives.

"He is not. He is fair, He wins fouls like the best players in the world win fouls."

Silva's Watford side have had a surprisingly good start to the season as they currently sit in fourth place on the Premier League table.