Mauro Icardi Reveals That He Wants to Reach the 100-Goal Mark Playing for Inter Milan

October 15, 2017

Mauro Icardi has been Inter Milan's talisman as captain and striker in the last couple of seasons.

Ahead of of the Milan Derby on Sunday evening, Icardi revealed to the Chinese press at Inter's Suning training centre of his desire to reach 100 goals and more while playing for the Nerazzurri. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“I want to reach 100 goals in an Inter jersey, even if becoming the club’s all-time top scorer would be frankly difficult to achieve,” the Argentine forward told the press, as quoted in Football Italia

Icardi has score 84 goals in 153 games for Inter with six goals in seven appearance so far in this year's Serie A campaign. 

He expressed his gratitude in being apart of Inter's top 10 record goal scorers, but believes he can achieve more with the Italian side.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“I am very happy to be in the top 10 scorers for this club, but it’s a long way off the top. In any case, my aim is to score many more goals for Inter."

He believes his development as a striker comes from training every day and receiving help from the Inter staff.

“I work every day to improve and the staff here really help me. I try to get better every day and never stop. Every player can always improve, no matter his age or experience.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

“I am strongest inside the penalty area, but I do want to improve my overall game. My work has only just begun.”

Icardi is on-track for another double figures in goals this season, hopefully breaking his 100-goal record with the form his side are in. 

