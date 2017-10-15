Paul Clement Praises 'Positive' Swansea City After Clinical 2-0 Win Over Huddersfield Town

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Swansea relieved some of the gentle early pressure on their future in the Premier League with a reassuring 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium over Huddersfield.

Tammy Abraham was the benefactor of a howler from Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in putting the home side 1-0 up, and the striker also bundled home after Jordan Ayew had chipped the keeper in the early second half.

"It was a big thing that we needed today", manager Paul Clement admitted to BBC Sport. "Our fans have been a bit frustrated with us and today they were fantastic.

"We were positive both in pressurising defensively and also getting the ball forward. We were rewarded for our consistency and determination in our pressurising."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Swansea are now thirteenth in the table having been in the relegation zone at the start of the day, but Clement certainly saw no delusions of grandeur from his players on the back of the victory.

"It's just one game. We've got another game in the week against Leicester, all the games are tough but we've put a good platform down now to build on. I think it was very important that we won, that we played well and showed we can attack so I'm absolutely delighted with that." 

  

