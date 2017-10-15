PHOTO: Ronaldo Imposter Arrested on Sidelines of Real Madrid vs Getafe

A fake Critsiano Ronaldo was arrested in Real Madrid's game against Getafe on Saturday.

The imposter dressed in a full Real Madrid kit before trying to get onto the pitch to play with his Los Blancos heroes.

Fake Ronaldo invades pitch during Real vs. Getafe to meet CR7 (Photo & Video) https://t.co/9gcqWThctj pic.twitter.com/4YDPkxaBjP — Effiezy.com (@effiezyonline) October 15, 2017

Admittedly, most of us would wish we were Cristiano Ronaldo, with his footballing ability, looks and body, as well as the money the four time Ballon d'Or winner possesses.

However, the act of actually dressing as him and trying to be a lookalike, while attempting to get on the pitch in one of his games, would be a step too far for most of us.

It may be the dream of many aspiring young children to be like Ronaldo and even dress up and act like him, however as adults it's something we wouldn't usually do.

Nevertheless, one avid fan took that step in yesterday's game against Getafe and almost managed a game!

The imposter dressed in full Real Madrid kit and tried to get onto the pitch for Los Blancos during their 1-2 against Getafe on Saturday.

Nevertheless the fake Ronaldo only managed to get as far as the sidelines before being stopped by police, arrested and then escorted away, a good attempt but it inevitably ended in failure.

However, the imposter seemed to bring Ronaldo and his side some good luck on the day.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Real had been having a rough start to the season up until only recently and it looked like they could be frustrated again on Saturday, as they headed into the 85th minute level with Getafe at 1-1.

However, the real Cristiano Ronaldo came up with the goods, scoring for the first time in La Liga this season to earn Zidane's side all three points.

Barcelona's late 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid was also good news for Real, meaning that they closed up the gap at the top of the table to five points.