Slaven Bilic Angry With Andy Carroll's Sending Off as West Ham Draw With Burnley

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

After gaining an early 0-1 lead against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, West Ham United failed to gain all three points away due to a late equaliser from the hosts in the dying minutes of the match.

Travelling fans booed shortly after the first goal scored by Michail Antonio with West Ham forward Andy Carroll managing to get sent off after a quick succession of bookings. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

With only 10-men in their side, the Hammers managed to draw with the Clarets and Slaven Bilic explained how angry he was with Carroll for his decisions on the field, Evening Standard  reports. 

"I'm very disappointed and angry as well," the Croatian manager said. "I'm very disappointed, and not with the referee's decision.

"We had momentum and that was ruined by a couple of bookings in the space of two minutes. For a player of Andy's experience, basically you can't do that.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"The first one can happen, alright, the second one...it was an unbelievable bad decision (from Carroll), a bad challenge, don't even go there."

Bilic did give praise for Carroll's work rate as a player for the Hammers, but still holds him responsible for the late equaliser the visitors conceded.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"He is a brave player, not a lazy player," Bilic said. "He commits himself and that virtue is a big part of his quality. He wants to win all the balls in his space and that is a big space.

"What can I do? I don't know."

