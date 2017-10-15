Sunday afternoon saw Southampton host Newcastle United at the St Mary's Stadium, with new permanent signing Mikel Merino starting on the bench for the Tynesiders.

The opening minutes of the game saw Southhampton press in attack against the visitors, creating five chances in the first 17 minutes including a huge miss from Dusan Tadic after Nathan Redmond crossed a ball into the box and the Serbian's header went over the goal.

Though Southampton looked to dominate with possession in the first half, Newcastle provided an immediate response in the counter attack as Isaac Hayden smashed in his first goal for Newcastle outside of the box in the 20th minute.

The remainder of the first 45 minutes showed a pretty stable game for Southampton as the ball was in the Tynsiders' half for the majority of the time.

The Saints maintained a solid press with their passing and almost converted a chance in the closing minutes as Manolo Gabbiadini missed a shot in the box.

Southampton's chances were failing to convert due to a solid Jamaal Lascelles leading the Toons' back line. The half ended with the visitors leading 0-1 over an attacking Southampton side.

HALF TIME: #SaintsFC 0-1 #NUFC



Plenty of work to do as Isaac Hayden's strike gives the visitors a lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/aPjPFGYdcl — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 15, 2017

The second half of the match kicked off with an immediate reverse of the previous 45 minutes.

Newcastle looked to dominate in the opening minutes of the match with a chance on goal missed as a shot from Joselu deflects off the post.

Southampton came on the counter and Redmond provided a long pass to Gabbiadini. After a few seconds of wrestling in the block, the Italian's low strike gave the Saints the equaliser they were looking for.

The celebrations didn't last long for the home fans as almost immediately Newcastle bounced back with a response.

With immense pace and pressing to the home side's half, Ayoze Perez managed to smash in a second attempt from goal after Fraser Forster initially saved his first shot in the 50th minute.

In order to push Southampton forward, Mauricio Pellegrino took of Redmond and brought Sofiane Boufal who looked to make an immediate impact for the Saints.

They were playing faster with the new sub on and Boufal displayed is ability on the ball in attack in his opening minutes on the field.

In general both teams kept a balance in possession of the ball showing equal amounts of pressing against each other.

75: @Mgabbia23 steps up and despatches the ball from the spot! Get in there! #saintsfc (2-2) pic.twitter.com/X4BayQPYPH — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 15, 2017

Gabbiadini secured an equalising double in the 75th minute after Florian Lejeune clipped Shane Long in the box.

He smashed in a penalty to get the Saints level at home as both side fought on to surpass each other on the Premier League table.

The closing minutes of the game came with full intensity as fans were roaring from both ends.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Both teams increased their pressing to the very end with close chances coming from the Saints and Toons.

Virgil Van Dijk stepped up in the last 20 minutes as he kept the back wall solid for Southampton while most of the game was free flowing.

The match ended level at 2-2 with an equally impressive performance for both teams.