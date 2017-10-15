Stan Collymore Urges Everton to Bring in Carlo Ancelotti to Replace Under Fire Ronald Koeman

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Stan Collymore has implored the Merseyside club to bring in 58-year-old Italian Carlo Ancelotti to replace the struggling Ronald Koeman as Everton manager. 

In his column for the Mirror, the former Liverpool striker has conceded that back in the day Koeman would've been given a whole lot more time to turn things around and gel his squad, but that modern football just doesn't work like that anymore.

The under pressure Dutchman has led the club to an inauspicious start this season, and whilst they have admittedly had a particularly tough schedule to open with, it has been the results against the lesser sides that have stuck out. 

Collymore cites that: "It doesn’t matter who you are, you are going to get the sack if your team is losing to clubs people believe they should be beating." 

This, in a nutshell, is the problem facing Koeman; he can talk all he likes about the gruelling schedule, but you just have to be beating Burnley and Apoel Limassol at home.

Whilst the Liverpool legend turned pundit had recently himself argued the Dutchman should get more time, he has conceded that if he were in charge of Everton, he would operate differently: "Carlo Ancelotti’s sacking by Bayern Munich would have changed my thought process."

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN

The recently removed Ancelotti has been linked with most struggling elite clubs in Europe, as well as a big money move to China. But if Collymore was in Everton owners Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri's shoes, he would throw everything at his disposal to get the Italian. 

Whilst it is unclear whether Ancelotti would consider taking the job on, there is no doubt Koeman has to start winning if he is to stay at the helm of the Merseyside club, starting with their lunch time game on Sunday 15th October away to Brighton.

