Stats Show That Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Has 1 Giant Weakness in His Game

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

It might have been a harsh call, but Arsenal conceded yet another penalty against Watford on Saturday evening, and the stats suggest goalkeeper Petr Cech was always going to struggle saving it.

Referee Neil Swabrick adjudged Hector Bellerin to have fouled Richarlison in the area, and up stepped club captain Troy Deeney to level the scores at 1-1.

The Birmingham-born hitman made no mistake, and he was always likely to score because in his two-and-a-bit seasons at Arsenal, Cech has failed to saved a single penalty.

The 35-year-old has had to face 12 spot-kicks since his switch from Chelsea, and he cannot lay claim to having saved any of those.

Statistics also reveal that the Gunners are in fact the worst team in the Premier League of late for conceding penalties. Since the start of last season, according to Opta, they have had 11 awarded against them, which is four more than any other club.

It will make for a concerning piece of news should Arsene Wenger catch wind. Last season the club missed out on a Champions League place by a single point meaning that it was definitely costly.

This season the Gunners are already languishing in sixth place, and have lost three games of their opening eight fixtures.

