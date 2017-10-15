Stats Show That Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Has 1 Giant Weakness in His Game

It might have been a harsh call, but Arsenal conceded yet another penalty against Watford on Saturday evening, and the stats suggest goalkeeper Petr Cech was always going to struggle saving it.

Referee Neil Swabrick adjudged Hector Bellerin to have fouled Richarlison in the area, and up stepped club captain Troy Deeney to level the scores at 1-1.

12 - Petr Cech has failed to save any of the 12 penalties he has faced with Arsenal in all competitions. Rooted. pic.twitter.com/7uZyt9EOXp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

The Birmingham-born hitman made no mistake, and he was always likely to score because in his two-and-a-bit seasons at Arsenal, Cech has failed to saved a single penalty.

The 35-year-old has had to face 12 spot-kicks since his switch from Chelsea, and he cannot lay claim to having saved any of those.

Statistics also reveal that the Gunners are in fact the worst team in the Premier League of late for conceding penalties. Since the start of last season, according to Opta, they have had 11 awarded against them, which is four more than any other club.

11 - Arsenal have conceded 11 goals from the penalty spot since the start of last season; four more than any other current PL side. Costly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

It will make for a concerning piece of news should Arsene Wenger catch wind. Last season the club missed out on a Champions League place by a single point meaning that it was definitely costly.

This season the Gunners are already languishing in sixth place, and have lost three games of their opening eight fixtures.