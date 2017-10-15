Tom Cleverley Declares Man City to Be the Best EPL Side This Season Following Hornets' Arsenal Win

Tom Cleverley's stoppage time goal against Arsenal saw the Hornets climb up to fourth place as they beat the Gunners 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Watford's official website, the former Man Utd player talked about Watford's great form this season that included only one loss from 'by far' the best team in the league in the form of Manchester City.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"We have only lost once this season against by the far the best team in the league so we can go there (Chelsea) with confidence," he said.

Cleverly acknowledges the Chelsea game will be tough but still has the confidence with the form Marco Silva has brought to the Hornets this season.

"We know it will be a really tough game, we have to be really organised and focused but we will be back to work on Monday to hopefully get a good result next Saturday."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Cleverley's comments may get to the hearts of some United fans but judging by the Blues' recent performances in the Premier League, City do have the upper hand in goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's side have demolished four teams this season with more than two goals scored including a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.