VIDEO: Gonzalo Higuain Is More Than Hard Done by as He Somehow Fails to Score From a Yard Out

Gonzalo Higuain, as good a goalscorer as the stats suggest he is, has been known to miss some guilt-edged chances throughout his career, but he was incredibly unlucky not to score against Lazio on Saturday.

The Old Lady were leading 1-0 when the visitors' goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha received the ball inside his own six-yard box.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 22-year-old took more time than he really needed, and invited Higuain to close the ball down. The Argentine striker obliged, and managed to get right up on the 'keeper as he eventually tried to clear it.

Incredibly, the clearance struck Higuain, but failed to bounce into the net when it looked for all the world like there was no way it could go anywhere else.

FIFA 18 in real life 😂🙈



The clearance hits Higuaín from a yard out, hits the crossbar and comes back into play.



Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/c63uI4rcPJ — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 15, 2017

Higuain watched in shock as the ball ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar and into the arms of a relieved Strakosha.

Whether you can call it a legitimate chance for Higuain is up for debate, but one thing's for sure - he was pretty unlucky not to have scored, and it was a huge let off for Strakosha.

It turned out to be a key moment in the game, as Lazio then recovered to take all three points in a 2-1 away victory to end Juve's 100% start to the season.