Alan Shearer Makes Scathing Assessment on Arsene Wenger and His Wantaway Stars

Alan Shearer believes Arsene Wenger should have left Arsenal in the summer, whilst Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez should have followed him out, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking after another the Gunners threw away a 1-0 lead at Watford to lose to a last gasp winner from Tom Cleverley, Shearer believes Wenger and wantaway stars Ozil and Sanchez are holding the team back.

Can always rely on Arsenal to make you laugh over the weekend. Comedy club. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 14, 2017

He said: "It doesn’t help the overall attitude and feeling in the squad knowing that in a couple of months those two key players [Sanchez and Ozil] can start negotiating to play for another club with their contracts up in the summer."

Ozil missed a big chance to seal victory on Saturday, whilst Sanchez missed out following World Cup failure with Chile. Both players are out of contract in the summer and it's almost certain they will leave, possibly in January.





But Shearer also reckons that manager Wenger's inability to walk away from the club after 22 years is a sign of the club's lack of ambition.

He said: "By giving Arsene Wenger a new contract in the summer it was made clear to the players and the fans that failure to win the title over the last 13 years doesn’t matter."

The Frenchman signed a two year extension in the summer, but the Gunners currently sit sixth, nine points behind leaders Man City as a first title since 2004 already looks unlikely.

The Watford loss follows further embarrassing away days, which include a 1-0 loss at Stoke and a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool in August, meaning the Gunners have picked up a single point from twelve available on their travels.

The club will look to get back on track when they host Red Star Belgrade on Thursday in Europe before a trip to Everton next Sunday.