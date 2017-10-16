Arsenal Fans Make Their Opinion of Mesut Ozil Clear After Club Wish Him Happy Birthday on Twitter

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Arsenal fans have not taken kindly to the club's Tweet wishing midfielder Mesut Ozil a happy birthday.

The German playmaker is celebrating his 29th birthday, but some supporters were in no mood for well-wishing.

Ozil has repeatedly received criticism this season for his perceived lack of effort, for his seemingly lackadaisical demeanour on the pitch. And he was at the centre of Arsenal fans' frustrations again on Saturday when he missed an excellent chance to put his side 2-0 up.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The Gunners went on to lose 2-1 at Watford, an injury time goal from Tom Cleverley consigning them to their third league defeat of the season.

Ozil's tame effort having been set clean through on goal was not forgotten, and clearly it is still fresh in the minds of those of an Arsenal persuasion.

The majority of the comments responding to the club's Tweet were hardly complimentary.

  

Clearly then, Ozil has some work to do to get back in the good books of Arsenal fans after his relatively underwhelming displays of recent months.

The former Real Madrid man is out of contract at the end of the season and has been regularly linked with a move away from the Emirates.

