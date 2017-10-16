Dusseldorf Goalkeeper Raphael Wolf Reveals He 'Saved the Ball With My Penis'

Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Raphael Wolf has revealed that he saved a shot with a particularly sensitive part of the body in his side's victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

The 29-year-old kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win, but it was not without its painful consequences.

Arminia won an indirect free-kick in the box which was fired in the direction of Wolf, who had no choice but to keep it out by any means possible. He later had to cool the afflicted area by applying a healthy dose of water.

Sascha Steinbach/GettyImages

"You always say with your balls but this one I saved with my penis," the 29-year-old told Bild after the game.

"I never experienced such a free kick. First the pain was hellish but after some ice and rest it was okay.

"I have worn protection as a youth at Hallenspielen. But you can't run properly - it's crap!"





Wolf more than played his part in a crucial victory for the 2 Bundesliga leaders, who moved three points clear of Holstein Kiel with ten games played.

It was the shot stopper's fourth clean sheet of the season, and included three impressive saves, one of which was particularly brave.

And fortunately, it appears there were no lasting effects following the wince-inducing incident.