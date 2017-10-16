Fans Hilariously Mock Neymar on Social Media After 'Dive With Style' Campaign Is Launched

Football fans across the world have hilariously mocked Brazilan star Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain winger launched a campaign for his new watch.

With Neymar's new timekeeping device set to cost you more than what PSG forked out to sign him from Barcelona (not really), fans were quick to get on the 25-year-old's back.

However, their responses to Neymar were nothing to do with money, rather the slightly odd slogan, 'Dive With Style', that the skilful Brazilian opted to include.

A number of Neymar's 33.8m followers decided to respond with GIF's and video's of the former Barcelona man producing some memorable examples of diving with (or without) style during his time in Catalonia.