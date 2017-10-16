Fans Hilariously Mock Neymar on Social Media After 'Dive With Style' Campaign Is Launched

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Football fans across the world have hilariously mocked Brazilan star Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain winger launched a campaign for his new watch.

With Neymar's new timekeeping device set to cost you more than what PSG forked out to sign him from Barcelona (not really), fans were quick to get on the 25-year-old's back.

However, their responses to Neymar were nothing to do with money, rather the slightly odd slogan, 'Dive With Style', that the skilful Brazilian opted to include.

A number of Neymar's 33.8m followers decided to respond with GIF's and video's of the former Barcelona man producing some memorable examples of diving with (or without) style during his time in Catalonia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters