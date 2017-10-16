Fernando Llorente Reveals What Made Him Chose Tottenham Over Chelsea on Deadline Day

Fernando Llorente has admitted he 'fell in love' with Mauricio Pochettino's project at Tottenham, and that helped him choose them over Chelsea on deadline day, according to the Daily Mail.

Llorente scored 15 goals for Swansea last season as he helped the Welsh club avoid relegation, and as a result was a target for Chelsea on deadline day before Spurs swooped in and brought him in on a two year deal.

Llorente worked with current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus between 2013 and 2014, going on to help the club win two league titles and reach a Champions League final.

Conte targeted the Spanish forward as a possible back up option, but Llorente made it clear that Spurs won him over when it came down to making a choice.

He said: "With Tottenham everything was easier and faster. Pochettino called me on 30th August and I fell in love, I was filled with enthusiasm after his words and his sports project."

Llorente also added: "'I thought I was going to Chelsea but Tottenham finally bet more firmly for me, they didn't hesitate and they reached an agreement very fast with Swansea. They were very difficult decisions and at the last moment. For all these circumstances, I decided to come to Tottenham."





Llorente's only start so far Tottenham so far was in the League Cup against Barnsley, and he is yet to score in five matches for his new club. He will hope to get in on the act against Liverpool at the weekend, a team he scored twice against last season for Swansea in a shock 3-2 win at Anfield.