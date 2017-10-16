Former Premier League Urges Klopp to Makes Lallana Inclusion at the Expense of Highly-Rated Star

October 16, 2017

After finishing 4th last season, Jurgen Klopp had been busy putting together an exciting Liverpool squad in preparation for an assault on the domestic title and securing a positive return in the Champions League after the club's two-season absence from the elite European competition. 

Unfortunately, during pre-season the charismatic German manager lost one of his most influential players in Adam Lallana. 

He sustained a thigh injury during the Reds' Audi Cup final with Atletico Madrid in August, which would has ultimately put him out of action for the initial months of the new campaign, although Mohamed Salah was signed for £39m from Roma to enhance their attacking options and soften the blow for the Reds supporters.

However, now the former Saint is nearing his return to first team action after a long rehabilitation, TV pundit Jermaine Jenas  believes that Lallana deserves a starting role ahead of Salah he told BBC Radio 5, via the Sport Review

Former Tottenham and England international midfielder Jenas claims Liverpool boss Klopp should reinstate Lallana at the expense of the Egyptian international when the England midfielder is back to full fitness as he can provide more for the team. Jenas explained: “If I think about Liverpool’s best team, he’s in it. I’d leave Salah out.

“There were games where Lallana dragged Liverpool through games and got important points. They saw their best of Adam Lallana last year. The only problem is he doesn’t stay fit long enough.”

Without question, it will certainly prove a difficult decision for the Reds manager, Salah has started the new season confidently scoring five goals and having one assist. 

His electrifying pace has caused opposing teams problems. For a manager, it is an intriguing selection headache to have, but having Lallana back to full fitness will be a timely boost for all Liverpool and England supporters.  

