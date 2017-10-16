Jurgen Klopp Will Block Wonderkid Loan as Anfield Development Deemed Best for Brewster

Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep 17-year-old striker Rhian Brewster at the club over the course of the season, despite interest from throughout the English footballing ladder to take him on a short-term loan in January, according to The Sun.

22-year-old defender Lloyd Jones and out-of-favour winger Lazar Markovic are expected to leave Liverpool during the winter transfer window, however, Brewster is expected to stay and fight for his place in the senior Liverpool squad.

What a free kick from Rhian Brewster in the FIFA U17 World Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JmE1Pz2zIF — Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) October 11, 2017

Brewster has already made Liverpool's Champions League squad this season and his performances for the England U17 squad have skyrocketed the youngster into the forefront of youth football.

Scoring a delightful free-kick against Mexico for the Three Lions youth side, in which Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho also scored, helped guide England to victory despite a late rally from Mexico.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The Reds look to have a bright future ahead of them, the London-born striker being one of many young stars coming through the ranks at Liverpool this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn have impressed massively since moving into the senior squad, while the likes of Joe Gomez, Dominic Solanke and Marko Grujic are also impressing at Liverpool.