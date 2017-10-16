Luciano Spalletti Insists Inter 'Need to Develop Further' Despite 3-2 Over Rivals AC Milan

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

After Argentine captain Mauro Icardi claimed the bragging rights for the blue side of Milan with a dominating display in the 3-2 victory against city rivals AC Milan, manager Luciano Spalletti claimed his side still need to 'develop further' after closing the gap on top placed Napoli.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, the former Roma coach insisted his side do not rest on the impressive start they have made at the beginning of the Serie A campaign, looking ahead to the crunch match away to Napoli on October the 21st.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“This win gives us enthusiasm but we must be realistic and keep working in the right way," said the Inter Milan manager.

"Like tonight, the team will take to the pitch in the knowledge that they’re up against a great opponent but aware that they have certain requirements as they wear this shirt. We’ll go there to play but Napoli are a great side and Sarri is doing a brilliant job.”

With twenty two points on the board from a possible twenty four, thanks to a last-minute penalty from hat-trick hero Icardi, Spalletti heaped praise on his captain while also saluting the efforts of his team mates in the 3-2 victory.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Mauro was great. He was fundamental, he helped the team as he went to recover the ball, lessening the burden on his teammates, he’s a strong player, he’s complete for his age and he takes on great responsibility," added Spalletti.


“I see that these players are serious, they’re professionals and they know how to do what is asked of them. If everyone is pushing in the same direction, it’s easier to get results."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters