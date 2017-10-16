Luciano Spalletti Insists Inter 'Need to Develop Further' Despite 3-2 Over Rivals AC Milan

After Argentine captain Mauro Icardi claimed the bragging rights for the blue side of Milan with a dominating display in the 3-2 victory against city rivals AC Milan, manager Luciano Spalletti claimed his side still need to 'develop further' after closing the gap on top placed Napoli.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, the former Roma coach insisted his side do not rest on the impressive start they have made at the beginning of the Serie A campaign, looking ahead to the crunch match away to Napoli on October the 21st.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“This win gives us enthusiasm but we must be realistic and keep working in the right way," said the Inter Milan manager.

"Like tonight, the team will take to the pitch in the knowledge that they’re up against a great opponent but aware that they have certain requirements as they wear this shirt. We’ll go there to play but Napoli are a great side and Sarri is doing a brilliant job.”

With twenty two points on the board from a possible twenty four, thanks to a last-minute penalty from hat-trick hero Icardi, Spalletti heaped praise on his captain while also saluting the efforts of his team mates in the 3-2 victory.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Mauro was great. He was fundamental, he helped the team as he went to recover the ball, lessening the burden on his teammates, he’s a strong player, he’s complete for his age and he takes on great responsibility," added Spalletti.





“I see that these players are serious, they’re professionals and they know how to do what is asked of them. If everyone is pushing in the same direction, it’s easier to get results."