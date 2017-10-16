Man Utd Loanee Deletes Tweet Responding to Hilarious Rumours of Fake Second Twitter Account

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is currently on loan at Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, has been involved in a bizarre Twitter situation which many have claimed involved the Dutchman creating a second account.

It was argued that the purpose of this was to attempt to have a Youtube compilation made of his recent performances.

The potentially rogue Twitter account posed the question as to who could create a compilation, to which Fosu-Mensah's official account replied saying: "I wish I knew who could".





As Twitter users jumped on the interaction to declare it as a set-up, the 19-year-old then reacted in disagreement to the claims, before hastily deleting the Tweet.

Hahahaha. Fosu-Mensah made a fake account so he could reply in hope of someone making a compilation for him. Love this man😂 pic.twitter.com/BFynjYzmho — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 15, 2017

There's been no confirmation as to whether Fosu-Mensah made the second account, however many Twitter users have expressed their suspicions at the player deciding to delete the Tweet calling the interaction into question.

The robust defender made a name for himself last season, impressing during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Arsenal - when the Old Trafford side were facing a defensive injury crisis.

Fosu-Mensah hasn't had the best of starts to the season with Crystal Palace, but his regular first-team action is bound to be a valuable learning experience for the Dutch international.