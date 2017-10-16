Man Utd Star Juan Mata Names Barcelona Legend as the Best Player He's Ever Played Alongside

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has named Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta as the greatest footballer he has ever played alongside. 

The two creative talents have starred for Spain together in the past, having both been in the squad when country won the World Cup in 2010.

In an interview with the Guardian, Mata answered the tantalising question over who is the greatest player he has lined up with, and expressed his awe at the witnessing Iniesta's footballing wizardry from the pitch itself.

"If I consider the best footballer I played with, I look at someone that was not particularly quick, strong or tall. Iniesta," the Man Utd midfielder said.

"When we played for Spain he always passes the ball to you in the right moment. He always makes you better. It was the same with Zidane. His individual qualities were incredible. 

"When I was in Real Madrid reserves I used to train with Zidane, Ronaldo, Beckham, Raúl. All great players but Zidane made everyone look better.”

In his time as a one-club man at Barcelona, 33-year-old Iniesta has claimed staggering haul of silverware, including: eight league titles, four Champions League trophies and five Copas Del Rey.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is set to be the player's last international tournament, after claiming 121 caps for Spain to date - and winning one World Cup and two European Championships. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters