Man Utd Star Juan Mata Names Barcelona Legend as the Best Player He's Ever Played Alongside

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has named Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta as the greatest footballer he has ever played alongside.

The two creative talents have starred for Spain together in the past, having both been in the squad when country won the World Cup in 2010.

In an interview with the Guardian, Mata answered the tantalising question over who is the greatest player he has lined up with, and expressed his awe at the witnessing Iniesta's footballing wizardry from the pitch itself.

El don Iniesta.. then and now pic.twitter.com/ORxl4xMLlx — Barça World (@BarcaWorId) October 13, 2017

"If I consider the best footballer I played with, I look at someone that was not particularly quick, strong or tall. Iniesta," the Man Utd midfielder said.

"When we played for Spain he always passes the ball to you in the right moment. He always makes you better. It was the same with Zidane. His individual qualities were incredible.

"When I was in Real Madrid reserves I used to train with Zidane, Ronaldo, Beckham, Raúl. All great players but Zidane made everyone look better.”

In his time as a one-club man at Barcelona, 33-year-old Iniesta has claimed staggering haul of silverware, including: eight league titles, four Champions League trophies and five Copas Del Rey.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is set to be the player's last international tournament, after claiming 121 caps for Spain to date - and winning one World Cup and two European Championships.