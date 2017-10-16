Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku Will Not Face FA Action After Alleged Stamp on Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will not be punished by the FA after his alleged stamp on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren during Saturday's clash at Anfield, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium forward was accused of deliberately treading on Liverpool's centre-back, who was on the ground after a challenge.

Lovren appeared to suggest that Lukaku had intentionally caught him in the face with his stray boot.

But the FA will not pursue a case against the prolific striker following the incident in the goalless draw.

Aside from that contentious moment, Lukaku was criticised for his performance in a somewhat stunted United side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He received little service throughout - Jose Mourinho's side content to maintain a compact shape - and when he did find an opening in the first half he struck his effort too close to Simon Mignolet.

It led to some suggestions that Lukaku goes missing against top sides, a claim he has brushed off.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD

"I have heard that from people [that he doesn't score against big teams]," he said, quoted by ESPN. "It's different when every time I played for Everton, we have a different mindset coming into the game.

"Sometimes it is difficult when you play against the top teams and you play not to win and don't really create chances. It is really difficult. Now I am in a team where we want to win against the big teams and we want to win every game, so I think the situation will change.

"People will always say this and that, but my record in the Premier League is pretty good and I'm in a situation where the team is performing really well, but there is a lot of work to be done."

