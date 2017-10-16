Manchester City v Napoli: Match Preview, Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News and More

In arguably the tie of the round on Matchday three of the Champions League, Manchester City welcome Napoli to the Etihad. Both sides sit top of their respective leagues, Napoli are 100% with eight wins from eight while City put seven past Stoke on Saturday.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side would put them on the verge of the last 16. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture at the Etihad.

Classic Encounter

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Napoli have only travelled to Manchester to play City once. That came in September 2011 and was the English club's first ever Champions League fixture. Edinson Cavani put Napoli ahead before Aleksandar Kolarov rescued a point for City with an equaliser 15 minutes from time.





Defeat in the return fixture in Italy would ultimately condemn City to the Europa League, but Napoli would progress to the last 16 where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.

Recent Form





Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Manchester City have cruised their way to the top of the Premier League table, winning seven of their opening eight games. They are also scoring goals for fun, having scored 17 in their last three home games. Pep Guardiola's men have won both their opening two Champions League games, with no goals conceded so far.

Napoli have gone one better than City and have won all eight Serie A games. They have had eye-catching away wins at Lazio and Roma while also hammering Benevento 6-0. The Champions League has provided their only defeat so far, a 2-1 reverse against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, but they responded with a 3-1 win against Feyenoord on matchday two.

Team News





OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester City are expected to recall Danilo to replace the injured Benjamin Mendy. The Brazilian was only on the bench for the 7-2 mauling of Stoke on Saturday, but could well start. Sergio Aguero has recovered from his car crash, but may not be risked from the start, especially given the form of Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

Napoli have only one injury concern following the win at Roma on Saturday night. Jorginho suffered a knock and could be replaced by Marko Rog in midfield. Raúl Albiol is fit again and will start in place of Nikola Maksimović.

Prediction





Alex Livesey/GettyImages

This really should be a cracking game and given the form of both sides, it would be wrong to not expect goals.





It's a big game for Napoli as they are hoping to some daylight between them and Shakhtar, but it is every hard to see past City if they can bring their Premier League home form into the Champions League.





Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Napoli