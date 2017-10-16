Manchester United Flop Admits He's Eyeing Real Madrid Move After Escaping Old Trafford Hell

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay has insisted that he can secure a move to Real Madrid, having been shipped off to Lyon by the Premier League giants at the turn of the year.

A hit and miss half-season saw him involved in 13 goals in his 17 Ligue 1 appearances at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, followed up by three goals and three assists in 10 games in all competitions this season.

Memphis Depay's last 6 Netherlands games:



⚽️⚽️ vs Luxembourg

❌ vs Italy

🅰️ vs Morocco

🅰️ vs Ivory Coast

🅰️ vs Luxembourg

⚽️ vs Belarus pic.twitter.com/uemYaTXG4Q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2017

Despite still being some way off the form which saw him claim the Eredivisie's top scorer award as a 21-year-old in 2014/15, with 22 goals in the Dutch top flight and five more in that season's Europa League campaign, Memphis insisted that he can still reach the very top of the game.

Speaking to the PSV Supporter magazine (via the Mirror), he insisted: "I think I'm going to Real Madrid. Yes, that's a serious goal. What's happened so far, that's God, he helps me and brings me here. I had very nice times at PSV, but I wanted to reach higher goals in my career. At Lyon I'm very happy. The club is in a way comparable to PSV."

Memphis has shirt thrown BACK at him by angry Lyon fans after their 3-3 draw#OL are now winless in five matches pic.twitter.com/LrQnk9Nv5f — Payet Forward (@PayetForward) October 3, 2017

Memphis started his Manchester United career well enough, scoring twice in United's first game of the qualifying round of the Champions League against Club Brugge - just his third appearance for the club.

However, he never really hit his stride in a stodgy United side under Louis van Gaal, failing to register a single goal or assist in his last 20 league appearances of his debut season at Old Trafford.

His second campaign was no better, playing just 20 minutes in the league without success before being shipped off in the January transfer window.