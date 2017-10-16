Napoli Chief Will Attempt to Persuade Sidelined Striker to Join Chievo in January

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has stated that he will try and convince striker Arkadiusz Milik to join A.C. ChievoVerona in January, in order to speed up his recovery after rupturing his cruciate ligament in September.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the the Light Blues since their 3-2 win over SPAL at the back end of last month, after picking up the injury.

It was later confirmed by San Paolo medical staff that their worst fears had been realised and that the Poland international was expected to be sidelined for around four months.

Napoli have won 13 consecutive games in Serie A:



WWWWWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 43

Conceded: 9



Laying down a marker. pic.twitter.com/t2sKQQf8dn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 15, 2017

The tear in his right knee came less than 12 months after sustaining the same injury to his left, which saw the frontman miss out on 21 games last season - as he spent almost five months on the treatment table.

However, in order to accelerate his recover time this time around Napoli chief De Laurentiis has stated he will try and persuade Milik to join Chievo on loan - insisting that he would be able to record more minutes on the pitch during the final stages of his rehabilitation.

"It might be a solution, we'll try to convince him", the 68-year-old film producer told Italian news outlet La Gazette dello Sport when questioned if a temporary switch was an option.

Roma 0-1 Napoli: Gli Azzurri Extend Serie A Lead With Win in Biggest Game of the Season So Far https://t.co/3dohemOPqm — 90min (@90min_Football) October 14, 2017

"There he could play with greater continuity and accelerate total recovery," he added.

The Serie A giants have certainly not missed their striker too much during his absence so far, with the Light Blues currently sitting top of the league - two points ahead of second-place Inter Milan following their dramatic derby win at the weekend.

Also, with 11 different scorers so far this season, including Dries Mertens who currently leads the way with nine, and boasting the best goals-for tally by some stretch in Italy's top-flight boss Maurizio Sarri will know he does not have to rush Milik back too early this time.