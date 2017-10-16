Paul Merson Didn't Realise He Was Signing for a Proper Team as He Prepares for Caerau Debut

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson has spoken out about his decision to join Welsh league side Caerau.

The Sky Sports pundit told Jeff Stelling in a Sky Bet interview: "A good mate of mine in Wales is part of the team. I thought it was a Saturday pub team and he said would you sign so I said yes."

"I didn't realise they were a proper team."

Paul Merson's career:



England

Arsenal

Middlesbrough

Aston Villa



...Welsh fourth-tier's Caerau? 🤔



Caerau are an amateur side based in the Welsh town of Maestag and Merson joked that he could: "Barely say your name Jeff so I've got no chance with this."





This is not the first time Merson has come out of retirement to play again. He turned out alongside fellow Soccer Saturday pundit Chris Kamara for Welshpool Town in 2012. At the age of 43, he opened the scoring in a 4-1 defeat.

It was at Arsenal where Merson made his name. He spent 12 years in North London, winning the First Division twice in 1989 and 1991 and also the FA Cup and League Cup both in 1993.

He moved onto Middlesbrough, but would only last one season on Teesside before joining Aston Villa in 1998. He became a hit with the fans at Villa Park helping the club to reach the FA Cup Final in 2000.

Harry Redknapp then persuaded Merson to join Portsmouth in 2002 and he helped the club to promotion to the Premier League before ending his career at Walsall in 2006.

The 49-year old is now a pundit on Sky Sports' popular Soccer Saturday and is set to pull his boots on one last time for Caerau against Pontyclun on Wednesday.