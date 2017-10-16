Penalty-Winning Watford Star Claims Agent's Wife Cooking Helps Overcome Being Homesick

Watford prodigy Richarlison has claimed that he regularly gets visits from his agent's wife so that she can cook for him, according to The Sun.

Giovanna, the wife of Richarlison's agent Renato Velasco, has been cooking for the 20-year-old since he arrived in England over the summer, completing a £11m move from Brazilian side Fluminense.

"After I passed the trial at America Mineiro when I was 17, Renato’s wife went to Belo Horizonte to look after me and cook for me... and she still does," Richarlison said. "Her food is like what we had at the [Brazilian food] truck: rice and beans, beef, chicken. It was good, authentic."

Richarlison has quickly become friends with Premier League veteran Heurelho Gomes, the 36-year-old shot-stopper a compatriot of the skilful forward.

"Normally he waits for me to eat at the club and then I take him back to eat Giovanna’s food," the ex-Spurs goalkeeper said. "It’s very important to him."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The young Brazilian also spoke about how Gomes has helped him settle into life at Watford and living in England.





"It’s great to have Heurelho here. He has helped me a lot - finding a house, a car, everything," Richarlison said.





"To be honest, I knew pretty much nothing about Watford as a town or a club. But I feel so comfortable - the players, the staff, the board and the fans have made me so welcome."