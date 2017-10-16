PHOTO: Argentinian Club's Players Wear Lionel Messi Masks to Celebrate World Cup Qualification

Argentinian third-tier side Sacachispas showed their love for national hero Lionel Messi by wearing masks of the player's face before their Primera B Metropolitana clash against Comunicaciones.

The ten outfield Sacachispas players each wore a Messi mask to celebrate the Barcelona forward's remarkable hat-trick against Ecuador, which saved Argentina from failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 3-1 victory, as well as star-man Messi, were celebrated by Sacachispas who unfortunately could not see off their opponents as they lost to Comunicaciones 1-0.

Nuestro único héroe en este LÍO! pic.twitter.com/6o5zqMUzs6 — Sacachispas (@SacachispasOK) October 14, 2017

The 2014 World Cup runners-up were saved from missing out on the competition for the first time since 1970 thanks to Messi's 44th career hat-trick. Jorge Sampoali's side were rescued from an embarrassing qualification exit after Argentina conceded within the first minute to Ecuador.

Argentina will now join fellow South American sides Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay in Russia. Peru face the play-offs.

It has been a good month so far for Lionel Messi. After carrying his country to another World Cup, his wife has confirmed that the couple are expecting their third child.





Barcelona also sit four points ahead at the top of La Liga table after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid over the weekend. They next face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday where they will hope to make it three wins out of three in the group stage.



