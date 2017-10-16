PHOTO: Argentinian Club's Players Wear Lionel Messi Masks to Celebrate World Cup Qualification

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Argentinian third-tier side Sacachispas showed their love for national hero Lionel Messi by wearing masks of the player's face before their Primera B Metropolitana clash against Comunicaciones.

The ten outfield Sacachispas players each wore a Messi mask to celebrate the Barcelona forward's remarkable hat-trick against Ecuador, which saved Argentina from failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

The 3-1 victory, as well as star-man Messi, were celebrated by Sacachispas who unfortunately could not see off their opponents as they lost to Comunicaciones 1-0. 

The 2014 World Cup runners-up were saved from missing out on the competition for the first time since 1970 thanks to Messi's 44th career hat-trick. Jorge Sampoali's side were rescued from an embarrassing qualification exit after Argentina conceded within the first minute to Ecuador.

Argentina will now join fellow South American sides Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay in Russia. Peru face the play-offs.

It has been a good month so far for Lionel Messi. After carrying his country to another World Cup, his wife has confirmed that the couple are expecting their third child.


Barcelona also sit four points ahead at the top of La Liga table after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid over the weekend. They next face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday where they will hope to make it three wins out of three in the group stage. 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters