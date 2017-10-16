Real Madrid Star Luca Modrić Reveals Key Reason for Leaving Spurs Ahead of Champions League Clash

Real Madrid midfield maestro Luca Modrić has revealed why he left Spurs in 2012 - citing a lack of challenges as the key reason behind the decision. The Croatian is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and has dazzled during his time with the Galácticos. Real and Spurs clash on Tuesday in the Champions League, in what should be an enthralling spectacle.

Speaking ahead of the crunch game, via Marca, the 32-year-old was quizzed on his decision to leave White Hart Lane for the Bernabéu, and spoke candidly on the thought-process behind his choice. Modrić stated:





"After four years at Tottenham, where I hit the ceiling, I needed new challenges to take my career to the next level.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Real was the ideal club for me and when I heard they were interested there were no other options. Playing at the Bernabéu is special, it is the most beautiful stadium in which I have played and I hope it lasts for many more years."





Modrić enjoyed a successful four season spell at Spurs, after being snapped up from Dinamo Zagreb following a dazzling couple of seasons for the club. However, despite impressive performances, Modrić failed to win any silverware during his time at the north London club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Since sealing his big switch to Los Blancos, Modrić hasn't looked back, racking up three Champions League trophies and one Premier League title during his time with the La Liga giants. On the international front, Modrić will be left to sweat over whether he will appear at the World Cup this summer, with Croatia set to be drawn in the play-off round tomorrow afternoon.