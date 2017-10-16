Sunderland Boss Pleads With Fans After Nightmare Start Leaves Toxic Atmosphere at Stadium of Light

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has claimed that the boos heard ringing around the Stadium of Light on Saturday has affected his squad of players, with fans unhappy after the Black Cats' awful start to the season leaves them in contention for back-to-back relegation, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Former RSC Anderlecht striker Idrissa Sylla opened the scoring for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, rising highest to meet a Luke Freeman corner.

However, Sunderland found a way back into the game after Aiden McGeady, who spent a large part of his career playing with Spartak Moscow in Russia, sent a left-footed curler into the back of the net.

⏰ FULL TIME: It ends all square on Wearside after McGeady's second half rocket cancels out Sylla's opener. pic.twitter.com/Q13wIkUQ1F — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 14, 2017

"It’s tough. I’ve played in games and teams where I’ve had criticism myself, and it does affect players," Grayson said. "All I can say is, ‘Please stay with the team’ because we’re all in this together.

"To be fair, Adam Matthews was unfortunate. One took a bobble that he played out of play, and then John played one behind him when he wasn’t even looking.

"Full credit to him, he stuck in there and contributed, and started us off for the goal," he added. "He was hobbling around for 20 minutes, but there are some good kids in that dressing room, good lads who want to do well for the club.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Stay with us because we're going to take this team forward.





"The players are here for footballing reasons, and not for other reasons that might have been the case in the past," Grayson continued. "They’re here because they want to give everything for this football club."