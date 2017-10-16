You might have heard that Tim Weah is the son of former FIFA World Player of the Year, George Weah. He provided video evidence on Monday.

Weah scored a hat trick for the USA Under-17 national team in a 5-0 thumping of Paraguay in the World Cup round of 16, including a stunner that doubled the Americans' lead in the second half en route to a lopsided rout. Weah scored the opener in the 19th minute and the USA's fifth in the 77th, but his second was an eye-opener, and it gave the USA some much-needed cushioning in its matchup against the group-winning South American side.

Weah received the ball on the left channel, took a few touches with his right foot and then flicked an unstoppable shot with from that peg to the opposite end of the frame.

Here's the build-up to the Weah goal. Carleton's layoff to Vassilev creates the space and time to make that pass. pic.twitter.com/LeteWnGxuj — J.R. Eskilson (@JREskilson) October 16, 2017

Weah opened the scoring in the first half, finishing off a cross from Ayo Akinola.

Following his second, Andrew Carleton added the USA's third soon after.

These kids are lifting our spirits today. Carleton makes it 3-0. #BabyNats pic.twitter.com/6MKjfKXhGR — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) October 16, 2017

The Atlanta United product then set up Josh Sargent for the Americans' fourth in the 74th minute before Weah capped his hat trick in the 77th, putting the USA on course for the quarterfinals and joining an elite group in the process.

Tim Weah is the 5th #USMNT player with a hat trick at a men's senior or youth World Cup, and he's the 1st to do it in the knockout stage. pic.twitter.com/TLzoyA9ixO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2017

The USA appeared to be in line to win its group, but a setback to Colombia in the final group game forced the Americans to settle for third and what was supposed to be a tougher road in the knockout stage.

The didn't prove to be the case, though, and either England or Japan awaits in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Germany became the first team to punch its quarterfinal ticket with a 4-0 thrashing of Colombia on Monday.