VIDEO: Teen Sensation Kylian Mbappe Misses 2 Big Chances in PSG's Ligue 1 Win Over Dijon

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Kylian Mbappe has made an unquestionably impressive start to his Paris Saint-Germain career, but on Saturday things didn't go quite to plan.

He couldn't add to his three goals to date, and found himself repeatedly frustrated in front of goal, despite a number of opportunities.

Mbappe squandered two golden chances in the second half, blazing one over the bar and hitting another straight into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

It was perhaps an indication that the 18-year-old - still inexperienced and very much a nascent talent - is not yet the complete package.

The teenager has already found himself nominated for the Ballon d'Or, having scored 26 goals last season for Monaco and settled in well to PSG's attacking triumvirate alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Against Dijon, Mbappe filled in for Cavani as a central striker, the Uruguayan rested after his efforts on international duty.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

"It was not easy because I have not played in this position for a long time,” the Frenchman said after the game.

Perhaps PSG coach Unai Emery may reconsider in future then. Mbappe has excelled in wide areas for the Ligue 1 side so far this season, providing four assists and proving himself far more than just a goalscorer.

