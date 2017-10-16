West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Remains Cool Over Johnny Evans Despite Contract Situation

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has expressed his calm over the future of Jonny Evans - claiming that he has no worries about losing his star defender despite his contract being just two years away from expiry.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City, via Sky Sports, Pulis was questioned on whether he believes the club can hold on to a player of Evans' calibre, and the experienced manager expressed his relaxed attitude over the situation, claiming:

"Jonny has two years left and I don't think anything's going to happen with Jonny for a while,"If they're talking, they're talking. I haven't got a problem with Jonny.

"There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? don't know, you'd have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there's nothing else to talk about. He's fine, Jonny's fine"





Evans has become a pivotal figure at The Hawthorns since joining the club in 2015, and his impressive displays have seen him become a much-sought after talent. The 29-year-old is now arguably at the peak of his talents, and has three Premier League titles to his name from his solid spell at Manchester United.

Pulis may well struggle to hold onto the Northern Irishman, who is bound to be craving another crack at winning silverware before his career draws to a close. With a number of top Premier League sides in desperate need of some defensive solidity, Evans could prove a shrewd purchase from the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool in the January transfer window.



