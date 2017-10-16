West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Remains Cool Over Johnny Evans Despite Contract Situation

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has expressed his calm over the future of Jonny Evans - claiming that he has no worries about losing his star defender despite his contract being just two years away from expiry.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City, via Sky Sports, Pulis was questioned on whether he believes the club can hold on to a player of Evans' calibre, and the experienced manager expressed his relaxed attitude over the situation, claiming:

"Jonny has two years left and I don't think anything's going to happen with Jonny for a while,"If they're talking, they're talking. I haven't got a problem with Jonny.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

"There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? don't know, you'd have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there's nothing else to talk about. He's fine, Jonny's fine"


Evans has become a pivotal figure at The Hawthorns since joining the club in 2015, and his impressive displays have seen him become a much-sought after talent. The 29-year-old is now arguably at the peak of his talents, and has three Premier League titles to his name from his solid spell at Manchester United.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Pulis may well struggle to hold onto the Northern Irishman, who is bound to be craving another crack at winning silverware before his career draws to a close. With a number of top Premier League sides in desperate need of some defensive solidity, Evans could prove a shrewd purchase from the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool in the January transfer window. 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters