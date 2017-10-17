90min Fans Choose Their Ultimate 4-Man Football Dream Team to Battle the Storm

Football fans on 90min have been voting for which superstars they most want to see 'battle the storm', with one world class individual chosen for each position in what is the ultimate dream team.

Image by Simon Ironmonger

Goalkeeper





As far as goalkeepers were concerned, there was one clear winner for supporters as nearly half chose Manchester United and Spain stopper David de Gea. The 26-year-old has continued to show his class in the Premier League this season after unbelievable saves in games against Stoke and Liverpool in particular that have earned points for the Red Devils.

De Gea beat Bayern Munich supremo Manuel Neuer, with the German's recent injury record perhaps leading most fans to look elsewhere instead. De Gea was also the choice ahead of evergreen Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Defender

Much like fellow countryman De Gea, Sergio Ramos similarly dominated when it came to choosing the top defender. The Real Madrid skipper, who has lifted Champions League titles in each of the last two seasons, doing what no one else has ever achieved since the transition from the old European Cup, was also the choice for very nearly half of those who voted.

Ramos' standing in the game meant he could see of competition from top class defenders and great characters than included Giorgio Chiellini and David Luiz.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Midfielder

Those who voted for midfielders were much more split, with three world class candidates taking the lion's share of the vote. But in the end it was Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in history until this summer and the man responsible for Manchester United's rediscovered swagger, who won out.

Luka Modric was recently named UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the year for last season, while Kevin de Bruyne is enjoying an incredible season at Manchester City, but neither has seemingly had as much impact on fans as Pogba.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Striker

Either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has exclusively won the Ballon d'Or each year for almost a full decade, so when it came to choosing a top forward, it had to be one or the other.

Perhaps Messi's prolific goalscoring start to the 2017/18 campaign put him marginally ahead of long-term rival Ronaldo. Despite Ronaldo's successes for Real Madrid last season, Messi's Barcelona team also lead La Liga, while Ronaldo's Blancos are lagging behind.

Surprisingly, very few fans opted for €222m Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. It is certainly possible that he has gone down in the estimation of supporters after turning his back on Barcelona in the manner that he did in the summer.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

