Arsene Wenger to Escape Punishment After Neil Swarbrick Argument in Watford Defeat

Arsene Wenger has wriggled free of an FA charge for aggressively confronting the referee after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Watford, with the subject believed to be the penalty decision from which Watford equalised, whereby Richarlison went down under slight contact from Hector Bellerin.

According to Sky Sports, Wenger followed referee Neil Swarbrick into the tunnel and referee's changing room, remonstrating with him over the awarding of the crucial penalty to the Hornets.

Wenger would only face a charge depending on the nature of his remarks in that confrontation and the decision of Swarbrick to mention Wenger's behaviour in his official report of the match, which is sent to the FA. The FA cannot act unless under the referee's request.

The incident itself, which Wenger labelled 'scandalous' in a post-match interview (again, no punishment), saw Richarlison enter the penalty area and receive gentle contact from Bellerin, who was on a path to block him.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

One could argue that according to the rules of the game, Richarlison is entitled to go down in that situation. Wenger is back in the uncomfortable situation of having the fingers pointed at him, with the excuses having run dry long ago.