Barcelona Send Scouts to Watch Young Bayer Leverkusen Trio as the Blaugrana Prepare for the Future

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Barcelona sent scouts to attend Bayer Leverkusen's match with Wolfsburg at the weekend to watch three of their highly-rated young stars.

The Blaugrana are keen to add reinforcements to their squad and, of course, have cash to burn following the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

As reported by Sport, Robert Fernandez and Urbano Ortega were spotted in attendance at BayArena to observe Jonathan Tah, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey.

21-year-old defender Tah is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in German football, and would be a fantastic coup for a team with two ageing centre-halves in Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano.

Brandt, also 21, is a pacy winger who can play anywhere across a front line and has impressive technical ability that has helped him earn 12 caps for Germany, and Jamaican star Bailey is another winger with blistering speed.

The 20-year-old has courted the attention of Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, before moving to Leverkusen from Genk for €20m.

Barcelona have started off the new season well, winning seven out of eight La Liga matches, but the consensus is that they will still need to invest in more quality if they are to steal the title away from Real Madrid.

