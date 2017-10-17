Crocked Tottenham Duo Travel to Spain and Could Be Named in Squad to Face Real Madrid

Tottenham could be handed a big injury boost ahead of their crunch clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with both Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose travelling to Spain.

The all-action Belgian midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle problem since the club's Carabao Cup triumph over Barnsley at Wembley, while Rose has been out of action since January earlier this year after picking up a knee injury.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rose's potential return is particularly convenient with deputy Ben Davies still suffering from illness, and he could be thrown in at the deep end against Cristiano Ronaldo, no less.

However, a cautious Mauricio Pochettino said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "To play tomorrow from the start, no [he is not ready]. Maybe on the bench. We need to decide.

LEE MILLS/GettyImages

"He's been training the last few weeks, he's excited and motivated. It's so good for him and the group to be involved in the group, like Dembele too."

Rose's lack of match fitness will probably see Jan Vertonghen start at left-back, with Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier the options as the centre-backs.

Spurs will be hopeful Dembele can be thrust into the starting XI - the steely 30-year-old is a massively important player, even more so in the absence of Victor Wanyama.

