Dwight Yorke Says He Would've Been 'Frustrated' By Jose Mourinho's Cagey Tactics

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has admitted that Jose Mourinho's tactics for big games, like the ones on display against Liverpool last Saturday, would've left him feeling 'frustrated' as a striker.

Throughout United's goalless draw at Anfield, the Red Devils seemed to sit back and invite pressure from a persistent Liverpool side, which left many fans questioning whether Mourinho decided to play for a draw after seeing his side struggle to create chances.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Having enjoyed a spectacular start to the season in which they scored 21 goals in seven games, United couldn't find a way through an impressive Liverpool side who's work ethic was unquestionable. Lukaku, who has scored seven goals already this season, was starved of service as Mourinho's men struggled to get a handle on the match, registering just one shot target.

This has prompted a reaction from legendary Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, who seemed to sympathise with Lukaku as a striker after United resorted to playing defensively in the closing stages.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, he said, “As a striker you would probably be a little frustrated because you want to be involved in the game all the time.

“You want your team to create a lot of opportunities for you as a striker.

“That means you have to be in a more attacking mindset and I am not sure if Mourinho is that way inclined like Sir Alex Ferguson.

"He has a way that 1-0 is appropriate and enough to make sure we can win a football match and that is all it takes, one goal to win a football match.

Statistic Shows Just How Often Jose Mourinho Sets Up to Park the Bus in Big Games @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/H0zlULSsFE — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) October 14, 2017

“But as a striker you want to be given more than just one opportunity in a game and to do that you have to be playing with an attacking mindset to create chances for someone like myself and people who would have played for Manchester United back in those days.”

United have now slipped two points behind Manchester City after they were neck-and-neck at the top of the table in the opening seven games. Mourinho and his men will be looking to bounce back when they travel to the Portuguese capital to face Benfica on Wednesday.