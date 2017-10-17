Everton & Southampton Join Arsenal in Scouting Aston Villa's Young Prospects

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Arsenal were joined by Premier League duo Everton and Southampton, as all three Premier League clubs sent their scouts to run the rule over Aston Villa's U23 side on Monday. 

Birmingham Mail reports that the Premier League trio were among spectators at the New Bucks Head stadium, as they watched Aston Villa's reserves face Wolves' U23 side in a fiercely contested Midland's Derby. 

It was Villa who came away with the spoils; a 2-0 win moving them up to second in the Premier League 2 Division 2 - with a number of their talented youth products catching the eye of the Premeir League scouts. 

Goal scorers Harry McKirdy and Jordan Lyden were two of Villains standout performers, with Lyden expected to leave on loan when the transfer window re-opens in January. 

With five goals already this season, a scramble could ensue for the signature of Australian midfielder, once the window reopens.

U23 manager Kevin MacDonald has a number of talented youth players under his tutelage, as the Birmingham Mail reports that the likes of Victor Johannson and Callum O'Hare (amongst others) continue to make waves at that level, hoping to catch the eye of first team manager Steve Bruce.

