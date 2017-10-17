Ex-Red Claims Liverpool Need to Sign Highly Rated Dortmund Striker to Compete for the League Title

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has had his say on where the club need to strengthen in order to mount a serious title challenge - claiming that Jurgen Klopp should aim to sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Reds have come under a lot of pressure to improve defensively this season, but Heskey seems to think that a change in striker will go a long way:

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Liverpool need to sign an out and out striker who will play regularly and who we can depend on to score those decisive goals." Heskey told Sporting Bet.





"I thought Daniel Sturridge could have been that, but he struggles with injuries and Klopp doesn't pick him even when he's fit. Firmino can play up front but he's not an out and out striker and we can't expect him to fire us to the title.





When asked on who he would pick to shoot the Anfield outfit to the title, the former England international's answer was clear:

"Liverpool should sign Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang. That signing would make a real statement to both the fans and the rest of the Premier League that we mean business.

"Liverpool would need to do a lot in the transfer market to win the Premier League. It will take a sustained effort in numerous transfer windows to make the necessary signings; it's not a quick fix."

However, Heskey did point out that the club also need reinforcements elsewhere as well as up front:

"I think Liverpool would need to sign 4 or 5 players, with the priority being to improve the defence and the goalkeeper. The club would also need to sign a defensive midfielder, I still don’t think they've replaced Dietmar Hamann and he left over a decade ago."