FanView: Why Jadon Sancho Is Bourssia Dortmund's Latest Talent Worth Knowing

It’s easy to forget within all the hysteria that was the summer of 2017 - with the world record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG for £198m, followed by the subsequent replacement in the form of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for £135.5m - but Borussia Dortmund may have pulled off the shrewdest piece of business, with the acquisition of Jadon Sancho for the somewhat meagre £8m.

Pep Guardiola himself was perplexed with the transfer, as he thought the 17-year-old ‘shook hands’ on a new contract that would make him the highest paid player at the Manchester City academy.

Instead, Sancho has decided to continue his footballing tutelage at one of the most renowned academies in world football.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Producing the talents of Mario Gotze, Nuri Sahin, Christian Pulisic and Marco Reus in recent years, Sancho can follow in esteemed footsteps and become the next talent to break through from the Borussia Dortmund youth sector, not Manchester City.

Given the number seven shirt, it is a statement of intent from Dortmund manager Peter Bosz that Sancho can be one for now as well as the future.

Despite being a member of the certified Bundesliga squad, Sancho has been left out of their Champions League squad. Determined not to place too much, too soon on the 17-year-old winger, who is still to make his professional debut.

🤝 Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City! pic.twitter.com/sQdseX0ulO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 31, 2017

Sancho played a starring role for England in their U17 European Championship success and named the tournament’s ‘Golden Player’ in the process, previously won by the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas, Toni Kroos and Mario Gotze.

Plans were even put in place for Sancho to be fast tracked through to the first team by chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, stating that his path would not be blocked by more established, high-profile signings.

However, instead, he has decided to forge a career in Germany, with the chance of being coached by a man who knows a thing or two about progressing young talent.

The decision Sancho has made at this age could turn out to be the most important in his career. Having the chance to train and develop in a new surrounding that others could only dream of.

English players are often reluctant to leave England, with only a handful making the brave step to venture into Europe - and even fewer as teenagers.

There are so many questions that Sancho could answer if his stint at Dortmund becomes a successful one. Should more English players make the brave decision to play in Europe? How much will teammates playing for England then learn from the melting pot that could come from playing in a number of Europe's top leagues and teams? Probably the most important, how far can he as an individual go?

It looks like Sancho's chance at Dortmund could be coming sooner than expected. Having starred for England at the U17 World Cup in India, scoring three goals in the group stage giving them a 100 per cent record so far, BVB have recalled Sancho to be part of their squad for upcoming fixtures.





He will no fly to Cyprus to join the rest of the squad for their UEFA Champions League and UEFA Youth League games against APOEL Nicosia.

Another for @Sanchooo10! The #YoungLions have added a third on the hour – they’re looking good 👍 pic.twitter.com/xFjJKxc8nP — England (@England) October 8, 2017

So much has already happened for young Jadon in such a short amount of time, and it’s easy to forget his is only 17.

Who knows what the future will hold for Jadon Sancho, but if he lives up to the potential that Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc sees, he will fulfill his potential as ‘one of the greatest talents in European football’ and more importantly perhaps, he ‘will definitely play at BVB’.