Gary Neville Backs Joe Gomez for England Nod After Fantastic Man United Display

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville has said that Joe Gomez could earn himself an England call up, if he continues to perform at the level he did against Manchester United.

A former England right-back himself, Neville was impressed by 20-year-old Gomez's showing in the goalless draw, and even put him forward as a potential late inclusion in Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the derby on Saturday, Neville said: "Nowadays we talk about whether he is an attacking right-back or a defensive right-back. Actually he [Gomez] looks like he can do both.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"To me, it was a really good performance. He has handled a very difficult game. I think he could be a late charge for a World Cup spot in terms of pushing for that position.

“He’s mobile, he’s quick, he’s good on the ball, he’s solid. I was really impressed with him."

The former Charlton Athletic defender was named as the man of the match, after the two sides settled for a point following their 0-0 draw at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

"There is space to improve, but he is already good."



Praise for @J_Gomez97: https://t.co/STANKl17A2 pic.twitter.com/WC97H9k3mI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2017

Gomez has played in six of Liverpool's eight games Premier League games this season, and has worked his way to becoming something of a regular player under Jurgen Klopp after a serious of injuries, which limited his game time after his 2015 transfer.

While he continues to impress personally, Gomez must be hoping his side's fortunes will turn soon, after Liverpool went another game without picking up all three points.

The Reds, who have won just one of their last eight in all competitions, will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next weekend.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, first Liverpool will have to face the tricky trip to Slovenia to face Maribor in the Champions League, a game in which they must win if they hope to challenge for top place in their group, after drawing their first two games with Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.