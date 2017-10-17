Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Accuses Romelu Lukaku of Purposefully Kicking Him in the Face

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has accused Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku of deliberately kicking him in the face, during the weekends heated clash between the two sides.

The pair were involved in a collision just before half time, with the Croatian international left rolling around on the floor in pain, with the Liverpool man claiming that Lukaku had kicked him in the face on purpose:

"My honest view is that he did it on purpose," Lovren said to the BBC.





"He was over me, he could have moved away. Even if he did it normally he would apologise after that, but I saw he was nervous during the game so maybe that was also the reason."





The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp also stated that he thought Lukaku 'maybe' deserved a red card, however the FA have yet to take any action against the Red Devils' forward.

However, when asked if he was disappointed with the decision not to punish the Belgian, the Liverpool centre-back was very professional with his response:

"This is not my decision. I cannot say I am disappointed but it is what it is. We need to move on. That is football, part of the game," said Lovren.

The game itself failed to live up to the pre-game hype, with neither side able to create a host of clear cut chances as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Lovren was speaking at his side's press conference before their Champions League clash with Slovenian champions Maribor on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside club need to pick up a win if they are to push for top spot in their group, after drawing both of their first two games against Spartak Moscow and Sevilla.