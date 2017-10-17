Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reluctant to Rotate Reds Team for Crunch Maribor Game: 'No Chance'

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declared that there is 'no chance' he will look to rotate the team that faced Manchester United on Saturday when the Reds play Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday night.


Liverpool drew 0-0 with fierce rivals United at Anfield in the Premier League and Klopp has hinted that the team will be more or less the same in Slovenia. That's despite a busy run of three fixtures for the team between now and the end of the month.

The Reds are yet to win a game in the Champions League group stage this season after draws against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in their first two games, and the importance of getting a win is possibly going through Klopp's mind as he debates whether to pick at his strongest team.

"No chance. This is the last place to do those things," was Klopp's firm response when the subject of rotation was broached in his pre-match press conference.

Earlier, the manager had been softer and more open to rotation when speaking to Liverpool's official website on the plane to Slovenia, admitting he could actually make as many as four changes.

"We will see about rotation. I don't think it is necessary, but maybe one, two, three or four changes [will be made]. We will see," he said.

"It's a very, very important game so, again, it's always a decision about rhythm and being used to each other or bringing in fresh legs. We have a lot of games but I don't think the intensity of the last game should be a reason for the line-up for this game."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will definitely come into the team no matter what.

"Loris will start. If nothing happens from here on the way to Maribor, then Loris will start," Klopp stated. The 24-year-old, who struggled in his debut season at Liverpool, has only played one Premier League game so far this season, but has played both Champions League games so far.

