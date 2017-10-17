Man City Dynamo Kevin De Bruyne's Agent Claims His Client Could One Day Play for Napoli

The agent of Kevin De Bruyne has made the surprise claim that his client could some day play for Napoli, as Manchester City prepare to host the Italians in Champions League matchday three.

De Bruyne is very much at the top of his game right now, and is arguably the best player in the Premier League and undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He is set to play a starring role for the Citizens once again in the Champions League against high-flying Napoli, and his agent Patrick De Koster has been speaking ahead of the clash about the future of his client.

He said, as quoted by Europa Calcio: "Will De Bruyne's future lie in Naples? In football you can not tell what will happen tomorrow. We are discussing with City and in the coming months I will meet the club to see how to improve and extend its contract.

Kevin De Bruyne's Man City career by numbers:



100 games 🏃

38 assists 🅰️

25 goals ⚽



The master creator. pic.twitter.com/lowbUAPykr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 15, 2017

"But in the coming months, no hypothesis can be ruled out and one can imagine that one day he could play with Napoli.





"I do not say how much De Bruyne earns because we are discussing the contract with the City but if you see how much Mbappé or Neymar you will understand how much it can cost."

It has been reported that De Koster is after securing a staggering £500,000-a-week deal for De Bruyne (as reported by Sports Mole) - the star is currently on four-year deal worth £115,000-a-week, which is relatively modest against his ability.

