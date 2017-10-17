Man Utd Star Juan Mata Turned Down £375k-a-Week Chinese Mega Move in September

Juan Mata has become something of a role model at Manchester United in recent years, conducting himself well on and off the pitch and contributing plenty of in-depth interviews for the media. The Spanish midfielder is helping the economy too with his new tapas and wine bar.

As he comes across as such an all-round good egg, it was not altogether surprising to learn of his loyalty to Old Trafford. Mata turned down an incredible £375k-a-week post-tax wages offer to join an unrevealed Chinese Super League club in September.

The monstrous bids from China have stuttered to a standstill in the last few months, after sanctions and rules were put in place by the Chinese government to prevent an uncontrollable bidding war situation in the global game. However, there is still room for isolated bids like these.

Mata is currently paid £170k-per-week by Manchester United (that's £205k less per-week than the offered sum, if you can't add up), but the dreams of additional luxury have not polluted the 29-year-old's mind, as a United source speaking to The Sun attested to.

"Juan was offered a sizable amount of money to go to China", the source said. "They were visiting last month and made it to his reps."

"He sees his future here though and is determined to stay. He hasn't got long left but the option on his contract will almost certainly be taken up."

Mata's current Red Devils deal expires in twelve months' time.

"The club don't want him to leave on a free next summer. He is represented by his dad and has been pushing for a longer-term deal."