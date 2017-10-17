Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hit Maribor for seven as a brace from Roberto Firmino earned the Reds a comfortable win, putting them joint first in the group in the process.

It was Liverpool's first win in the group this season, and although they weren't made to work hard for the result, Klopp will be pleased with the ruthlessness his side showed, along with a welcome clean sheet.

The first goal of the game came with the first chance for the Reds, Mohamed Salah intercepted a poor pass from Mitja Viler before driving towards the Maribor goal.

He then squared the ball to Roberto Firmino, who stroked into an empty goal to give Liverpool an early lead and his 5th goal of the season.

It was a much-needed goal for Jurgen Klopp's men, who knew the significance of gaining maximum points against the Slovenian side.

Another goal soon followed as a sweeping move from back-to-front saw James Milner cross to the edge of the area. He found Philippe Coutinho, who half-volleyed to the keeper's right, evading the grasp of Maribor's Jasmin Handanovic, making it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.

Half chances for Firmino and Alberto Moreno followed as Liverpool looked settled against their star-struck hosts.

A third soon followed as Firmino returned the favour for the earlier goal, playing Salah through before slotting home to the goalkeeper's right to give Liverpool a commanding lead with 70 minutes left to play.

Maribor were now set for damage limitation, hoping to keep the score to a respectable margin as it was Liverpool showing all the attacking impetus, Mo Salah looking especially threatening for the Reds, testing Handanovic from distance with a dipping shot from the edge of the area.

With the game heading towards half-time, Liverpool added a fourth. Coutinho increasing the tempo of the play by threading a through-ball to Moreno, who cut the ball back to a combination of Firmino and Salah, with the Egyptian credited with the final touch, his second and a comfortable 4-0 advantage for Klopp's side.

Maribor's only real chance came from a set-piece, as Marko Suler was given too much space from the ball in, but headed high and wide for the Slovenians.

Liverpool went in with a comfortable 4-0 lead at the break in what was a much simpler first half than their previous two group games.

They started the second half with the same intensity as the first, with the Slovenian side unable to live with the pace and pressing their visitors expressed.

Coutinho tested Handanovic with a free-kick from range moments before they eventually scored a fifth. This time a Coutinho free-kick from wide was glanced on by Firmino into the far corner for his second of the game.

With the game as a contest over, the Premier League side were now playing at their own pace, dictating when they would decide to attack next and add to the hefty scoreline.

Captain for the night Milner played in place of Jordan Henderson and marshalled the Reds from start to finish, determined not to let standards slip as the game entered somewhat of a lull.

Second half substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then tested Handanovic, looking for his first goal for Liverpool after a sloppy clearance from the Maribor goalkeeper.

All 842 travelling fans were then treated to a sixth and the first for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sturridge dispossessed Suler who was dawdling on the ball, before playing in his fellow countryman Oxlade-Chamberlain who sent the ball to Handanovic's left to the delight of the former Arsenal man and his manager.

There was even time for a seventh, as a deflected long-range effort from the teenage right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold wrong-footed the helpless Handanovic to add to his only other goal against Hoffenheim.

With that saw a chorus of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as Liverpool claimed there biggest ever Champions League away win in their history.

Klopp could breathe a sigh of relief as a potential banana skin in the group was professionally dealt with. Liverpool won their first three points of the group and with that, sit top of Group E as Maribor visit Anfield in the return fixture in a fortnight's time.